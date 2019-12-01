Transcript for Robert Blake on his life today: Part 11

He did it. He was angry and he did it. I think some people if you ask them where's Robert Blake, they'd say in jail because they thought he was convicted. Gonna take a sentimental journey to leave old memories. After the civil trial, he ended up living in a simple two bedroom apartment in the valley. This I stole from universal. I built that over there. All this I built. That doesn't mean it's anything fancy. It cost him all of his money and he went into bankruptcy. I believe he lives off his pension. His life is a far cry from his glory days. Rosie was adopted by his older daughter delinah and her husband. She's 18 now and brought up out of the public eye. Amazingly, he still makes news. Congratulations on the recent years of your marriage. Robert Blake married an old girlfriend recently and they divorced after a year. ?????? He hasn't worked as an actor in over two decades. I'm extremely, I'm compulsively creative. You can see this crazy house that I live in because I can't stand for two pieces of furniture to match or a fork and a spoon to match. I can't think for anything to match. I have to invent stuff. That's what I have to do. That's the only thing I'm good at. I could have gone on the road. Everybody out there still knows me and still loves me. Good morning, Mr. Blake. How are you doing today? They might be in wheelchairs but they're still my people. And I can go out there. I can go out there tomorrow. I get offers to go out and do plays. I can go out and do captain queeg anytime I want, but it hurts. It hurts what happened to me. He was innocent, and it is a tragedy that his remarkable career and reputation has been ruined. Even though he was acquitted, for many people, a cloud of guilt still hangs over him. Sometimes people's exteriors belie who they really are. Who they really, really are the layer-layer-layer are. That little boy that went through all that stuff, with that insidious father, and all the experiences he had at mgm and how he is today. I'm not giving up. I ain't stick a gun in my mouth. I'm not juicing. I ain't taking dope. They say well why don't you work? 'Cause I'm half dead. It's a real tragedy that he hasn't acted all these years. It's hard to tell if that's because of the way the world is or because of the way Robert Blake is. I keep waiting for god to jump in but he doesn't owe me anything, because I've been paid in full a thousand times over. If you live to be a thousand, you'll never be anybody with more miracles in their life than me. Gonna take a sentimental journey, sentimental journey home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.