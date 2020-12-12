In an October 2019 prison interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts, Rodney Reed describes what he says was a “casual” relationship with Stacey Stites in 1996.

Stacey Stites’ mom recalls her daughter’s last words the final time she saw her

Carol Stites saw her daughter with her fiancé laughing and joking as they walked into the apartment they shared. “The last words out of her mouth were mom, ‘I love you,’” she said.