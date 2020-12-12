Rodney Reed’s execution is stayed but he faces an uncertain future: Part 11

More
Stacey Stites’ family says the decision was “frustrating.” A hearing for the defense to present new evidence has been delayed due to COVID-19.
3:14 | 12/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rodney Reed’s execution is stayed but he faces an uncertain future: Part 11

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:14","description":"Stacey Stites’ family says the decision was “frustrating.” A hearing for the defense to present new evidence has been delayed due to COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74682980","title":"Rodney Reed’s execution is stayed but he faces an uncertain future: Part 11","url":"/2020/video/rodney-reeds-execution-stayed-faces-uncertain-future-part-74682980"}