The Routiers seemed to be a perfect family - until murder of two boys: Part 1

More
Darlie and Darin Routier seemed to have a perfect life with their three boys - until one night when Darlie said she and two of her sons were attacked by a man with a knife.
8:23 | 05/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Routiers seemed to be a perfect family - until murder of two boys: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:23","description":"Darlie and Darin Routier seemed to have a perfect life with their three boys - until one night when Darlie said she and two of her sons were attacked by a man with a knife.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"62971297","title":"The Routiers seemed to be a perfect family - until murder of two boys: Part 1","url":"/2020/video/routiers-perfect-family-murder-boys-part-62971297"}