Scott Falater discusses whether he believes his wife has forgiven him

“I think about what she had to go through that night,” Scott Falater said. “But I believe that she would be willing to be more understanding and forgiving of me than I feel right now about myself.”
0:34 | 01/28/21

Scott Falater discusses whether he believes his wife has forgiven him

