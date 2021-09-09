Transcript for Scott Larsen, who lost his father on 9/11, now works in the same NYC fire station

My name's Scott Brian Morrison means they have fathers now bars and I look exactly like my father everything from. Beauty marks in my case that every single day identical. I'm a five near city art form but went to the same firehouse as my father. And once 63 Woodside queens. And did not members say it he assured maybe. Love her she was my biggest supporters through a clinic got through the academy mythical eighteen weeks without charity doing this I'm. Truth be told. Hurt and I think in the hero. Last. Great men have walked this place. Women have worked here. Want legacy and try to do the best thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.