Shele Covlin’s family on pressing for investigators to exhume her body

After learning her death certificate had listed the cause of death as “undetermined,” Shele Covlin’s family encouraged investigators to exhume Shele’s body so a full autopsy could be performed.

January 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live