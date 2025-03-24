How Pope Francis’ recovery will impact the papacy

Colleen Dulle, associate editor of America magazine and host of the podcast “Inside the Vatican,” discusses the latest on the health of Pope Francis.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live