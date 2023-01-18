Sheriff on interviewing 7-year-old eyewitness to mother’s murder

Kelley Clayton’s daughter told Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard that she saw a man "hurting mommy" when he first spoke to her at a neighbor’s home shortly after her mom's body was discovered.

January 18, 2023

