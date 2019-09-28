How Siegfried and Roy get their start: Part 1

Siegfried Fischbacher met Roy Horn for the first time when he helped Siegfried perform "magic" on a cruise. After Roy showed Siegfried the cheetah he had snuck onboard, the cat joined the act.
9:27 | 09/28/19

