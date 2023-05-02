What social media treasure hunters find during adventures to Lake Mead

Treasure hunters flocked to see artifacts recently revealed by Lake Mead’s receding shoreline, while rules within the park’s boundaries require nothing be removed from the protected land.

May 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live