-
Now Playing: State trooper who arrested Ted Bundy on what he found in the serial killer's car
-
Now Playing: Are we romanticizing Ted Bundy?
-
Now Playing: Judge: Paul Manafort lied to special counsel
-
Now Playing: 'I don't think I would have survived': Survivors recall night of Ted Bundy's attack
-
Now Playing: Lists tie more than 230 Catholic priests to sex abuse in multiple states
-
Now Playing: How serial killer Ted Bundy was able to escape from custody after he was arrested
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee shares what happened after a month of strength training
-
Now Playing: Senior pit bull hailed a hero after saving family
-
Now Playing: A sneak peek at the 2019 Governors Ball flower arrangements
-
Now Playing: Veteran New York police detective fatally shot in crossfire
-
Now Playing: Police chase rips up Florida golf course
-
Now Playing: Ford recalls nearly 1.5M of its popular F-150s over transmission concerns
-
Now Playing: Heavy winds push cruise ship into moorings as it pulls into Puerto Rican port
-
Now Playing: Overheated battery pack in overhead bin sparks fire aboard Delta plane
-
Now Playing: Avalanche fears close parts of Snoqualmie Pass for second day
-
Now Playing: Trump signals he could sign compromise deal to avoid shutdown
-
Now Playing: Former Air Force counterintelligence specialist charged with spying
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett: 'I'm pissed off' at people who question attack
-
Now Playing: Violent turbulence rocks Delta flight, injuring at least 3 passengers
-
Now Playing: EPA chief Andrew Wheeler sits down with ABC News