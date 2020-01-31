Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says he had explanation for ski mask in car: Part 5

More
After a policeman gave chase to Bundy’s car, he found a ski mask, handcuffs and crowbar inside to be suspicious. Carol DaRonch identified Bundy as the man who abducted her.
7:05 | 01/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says he had explanation for ski mask in car: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:05","description":"After a policeman gave chase to Bundy’s car, he found a ski mask, handcuffs and crowbar inside to be suspicious. Carol DaRonch identified Bundy as the man who abducted her.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"68680303","title":"Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says he had explanation for ski mask in car: Part 5","url":"/2020/video/ted-bundys-girlfriend-explanation-ski-mask-car-part-68680303"}