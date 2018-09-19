Transcript for Tennessee teen taken by teacher says he first kissed her in classroom

I was sitting up on the table where we sat I was sitting up on it because chairs aren't comfortable and kept on bashing your knees like. Eight and you get up he hates me and it just made it hurts like I've sat up on the table. And then he sat right across its desk analyst fourth period airport block. Cameron compensation. And then next thing and now he's sent you bringing ethnic. Whether any other students in the class solution sets when did he take it from saying things like back to you to something more. Whenever he fears kissed me atlas. And I realize is getting to our how did he make that news he grabbed my face in his classroom yes. Alone you two Aladdin yeah. Right next to the double pillars had. Have you ever kiss was before you were how old are you at that time. I was fifteen. And being home schooled I have Allen had a boyfriend so when that happened. This kind of like well. Did you tell somebody now. Why I was scared. Mike I don't wanna tell my parent that a grown man kissed me and I don't tell. Friends and Graham and kissed me let I don't like the spotlight being on me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.