Transcript for Teresa Helm details how she says Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein

I was 22 years old end it was going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity. Traveling the world being a personal private massage. Air cast. Teresa held without a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein says state says. That she was studying to be a misuse in the early two thousands and that she was approached the job offer to work for a wealthy couple. I was told this Maxwell was the one that. Would be do I'm hired for and you go meet her in New York City and interview with her. And locks to US Max votes. I'm house I was wet and ends I was immediately directed to go up stairs but. She came out and she introduced herself to me and you know right away she was very quiet she was well spent and and then there was like OK let's students' eyes now. There was a certain point where is she fell asleep so I'm thinking it's going really well. She then went on his town means that there is a second part to interview you're going to give me my partner Jeffrey. And that was the first time I had heard anything. About needing anyone else she told me to give Jeffrey what he wants because Jeffrey always gets when he wasn't. I walked down to this really heat allowed her exit door seemed very hostile lights. So I was left handed and everything come on his knees in the office and we walk in sit office. Asking for a massage and he. Puts his foot up on my leg ends. I'd start giving him as the massage. Heat. Starts fishing his bit closer closest to me. And to the point where his foot is literally pressing up against my body he grabbed my chin in his hands. Any sense to me I know I can always trust a woman who shows her gums when she smiles. I was very scared and so I get up front that house and I certain you know walking towards the door and you got me from behind and I just completely for us ends its key assaulted me in the hallway. When I needed to the door and he sends me and don't do anything. I wouldn't do. Exit that is a direct threat. You know. To recess says that she never spoke to them again. You Lynn Maxwell is a master manipulator she knew how she was playing me she knew how she was setting me up she knew exactly that she was delivering mean to the homeowner predator. Two recent Helm is not part of the criminal case against you and Maxwell. And she did not file her lawsuit against Maxwell. Of the land Maxwell has never formally responded to claims. And Maxwell has broadly denied any wrongdoing. In 20/20 Teresa held accepted an offer from Epstein victims compensation fund. And agreed to withdraw her lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein testing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.