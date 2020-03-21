Terry Rasmussen’s daughter recalls shock of finding out his criminal past: Part 8

“He’s a serial killer,” Diane Kloepfer said of Rasmussen, who last saw him when she was a child. “If my mother wouldn't have left my father, it could’ve been me. Would have been me.”
6:48 | 03/21/20

Transcript for Terry Rasmussen's daughter recalls shock of finding out his criminal past: Part 8

{"duration":"6:48","description":"“He’s a serial killer,” Diane Kloepfer said of Rasmussen, who last saw him when she was a child. “If my mother wouldn't have left my father, it could’ve been me. Would have been me.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69722715","title":"Terry Rasmussen’s daughter recalls shock of finding out his criminal past: Part 8","url":"/2020/video/terry-rasmussens-daughter-recalls-shock-finding-criminal-past-69722715"}