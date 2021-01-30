Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 'Tragic Beauty' | The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:24","description":"What happens when Anna Nicole Smith’s family goes in search of her secrets, past and possessions? ‘Tragic Beauty’ the new 20/20 event premieres Friday night at 9|8c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"75574183","title":"'Tragic Beauty' | The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/2020/video/tragic-beauty-2020-event-special-airs-friday-98c-75574183"}