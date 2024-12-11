Trailer: 20/20 ‘“Forever Young: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?” airs Nov. 13th on ABC

Who killed JonBenét Ramsey? The all-new ABC News interview with JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, airs during 20/20 - premiering Friday, Nov. 13th on ABC Network. Stream on Hulu.

December 11, 2024

