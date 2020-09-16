{"duration":"5:26","description":"“Police are so afraid today that if they do something slightly wrong ... their pension’s gone, their job’s gone,” the president said. “We have to be about law and order.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"73037884","title":"Trump on ABC News town hall: ‘We have to give police back that strength’","url":"/2020/video/trump-abc-news-town-hall-give-police-back-73037884"}