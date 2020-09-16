Trump on ABC News town hall: ‘We have to give police back that strength’

More
“Police are so afraid today that if they do something slightly wrong ... their pension’s gone, their job’s gone,” the president said. “We have to be about law and order.”
5:26 | 09/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on ABC News town hall: ‘We have to give police back that strength’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:26","description":"“Police are so afraid today that if they do something slightly wrong ... their pension’s gone, their job’s gone,” the president said. “We have to be about law and order.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"73037884","title":"Trump on ABC News town hall: ‘We have to give police back that strength’","url":"/2020/video/trump-abc-news-town-hall-give-police-back-73037884"}