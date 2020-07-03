Transcript for How US communities are reacting to coronavirus: Part 6

relatives in that home. To give you an idea of how fast this is spreading in the united States, seven states reporting cases. Half the country now, 27 states with coronavirus. As the virus make its way across the nation, how do you tell communities to prepare without creating panic? Here's Deborah Roberts. Reporter: Mira safety says their military grade gas masks and hazmat suits are no high demand. Regular people who are looking for ways to protect themselves in case this becomes a much bigger threat. The reality, we don't need gas masks. We don't need hazmat suits. Reporter: Are people going too far to be buying hazmat suits and masks in large quantities? Nobody's recommending people guy res praters. That is certainly overboard. When you hear public health officials say everything's fine, don't panic, I think it runs the risk of being dismissive and actually causing people to panic. It's very important to say, we don't know. You have this chronic, high-level of anxiety over, am I going to get infected with coronavirus? You have people going out, trying to stockpile on masks, trying to stockpile on food for months. We got dry food and a lot of food. The end of the line for the toilet paper is right here. Reporter: In some parts of the country, endless lines and empty shelves a new reality. We are seeing price gouging. Things like $100 for a bottle of purell on Amazon. Reporter: Amazon pledging to crack down on price gougers. This is going to make people more controlling the hysteria, battling with facts is going to be important. About 83% of people who are infected with coronavirus and symptomatic have mild illness. You could be walking around carrying the virus and not even know it. I'm just going to say, should we shake hands? No shaking hands right now. Reporter: Dr. Sara is a pathogens drr who studies -- How long it landed on U.S. Soil? You could have had somebody that travelled here to the United States and started the community transmission. Scientists expect that this coronavirus started to spread in the United States over a month ago. Reporter: Were there missteps in the beginning in trying to diagnose the illness? I think it's no secret we were caught flatfooted. Some experts said we probably lost about three weeks in terms of our overall preparedness and surveillance. That led to question about, who is infected? If everybody panics and everybody starts pointing fingers at Italians -- we won't go to the Italian restaurant or chiends restaurant, that's the kind of disruption, suffering that could impact many people. That's already happening. Woks are cold, tables empty. China town deserted. Reporter: This restaurant owner says business is down about 50%. It's empty. People are very concerned. We understand their feelings. But actually it's hurting us too. Reporter: And yesterday it escalated to this disturbing Facebook video after an Asian man being sprayed with air freshener on Sunday. Police investigating it as a hate crime. It's normal for some people to be scared. It's critically important to be able to respond to a public health crisis based on fact and not fear and evidence and not emotion. So various states are either canceling mass gatherings or doing different things to help reduce the transmission in their Reporter: Just hours ago, the famous south by southwest festival canceled. It's a very sad day for me we just had to cancel the Arnold's classic sports and fitness festival. Reporter: Arnold schwarzenegger postpoing his hugely popular fitness festival. We want to keep people safe. We want to keep people healthy. Reporter: Your advice to people who are fearful. I would say, let's ramp down the fear we're all going to die and focus our attention on the concerns for the very vulnerable among us. We're all in this together. These outbreaks show us our common humanity and we do need to fight them as a species. Deborah Roberts reporting tonight. So many of your questions coming in. One of the main questions -- when you get tested for this, which temperature? 100.4, to the very least call your doctor. Questions coming in about pregnant women. How can they protect themselves? If you get the virus once, can you get it again? And how many people in America might have caught this without know something we'll get the that coming up.

