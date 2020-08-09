Transcript for ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ | The 20/20 Event airs tonight 9|8c on ABC

Private first class monastic Ian. Was last seen on Wednesday he's. So your bottom Americans we'll be seemingly vanished is how can single. Movies. Something told me this is bigger than what it's C. Vanessa told her family that she was being sexually harassed and wasn't reporting it out of fear of retaliation what investigators say happened news. It's almost hard to. There are using the word out foul play army has officially identified her remains. Investigators believe colleagues soldier dismembered he ends body in attempted to burn it. Selves in the next people posting on line with the tag I am under certain. And it's infinite its handling all the way to the whites wouldn't get to the bottom. Murders this was missing and has become a catalyst highlighting sexual harassment and sexual whistle. With in the military. Mr. secretary what in the world is going on important. Will there ever be justice for Vanessa. Still lines behind her. Behind this heartbreaking truth. Stunning one reported. Exclusive news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.