Transcript for Vanessa Guillen's dad shares message of strength to mother of Gregory Wedel-Morales

While investigators look for answers Vanessa Stanley books for healing. Last month and taxes they met with the mother of Gregory moralis. Whose remains were found during the search for Manassas. For so long that got no. Nowhere. And once they started fighting we started giving us some answers and some people looking for everybody in bonds didn't just buy ever Modesto they bought for all mobile. That means so much. One for them I know they've never would have but at a reward and felt very. Yeah what happened color. I don't place. Was not his but it really they didn't vote the news. System is in the socialist who goes through this part of us we got some regret doing us. Okay. Incidents voicing it and the employee and in the pfc who knows what could it doesn't as those courses. Crisis. Has what is going. Not assist and a female idealism of those findings that some of what those face about sort. You know meticulously and boost from interest when I didn't want to see you. He's telling you the big strong and to go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.