Transcript for Vanessa Guillen’s family navigates grief, closure in a memorial service: Part 11

That's the Visionworks difference. Visionworks. See the difference. We have a surprise for you. A few weeks ago, we were able to bring the Guillen family together with someone they wanted to see again to have the opportunity to thank in person. This is a person you wanted to meet for a long time. Tim Miller. Tim Miller. His organization helped find Vanessa's remains. It was a moment I'll never forget, those two fathers embracing. Two dads now bonded forever with the pain of having each lost a daughter in such an unimaginable way. Mr. Guillen, what do you have to say to him? I want to say to him, I appreciate his help way too much. Way too much from my heart. This grieving process is long and it's painful and there's no right way there's no wrong way. The tougher days are ahead. Last month, hundreds gathered in Houston to remember and celebrate Vanessa Guillen. It took more than a month for the remains to be returned to the family, which allowed for a proper burial. It was an emotional homecoming of sorts with a custom casket arriving by horse-drawn carriage to her high school where she ran track and played soccer. The casket is green, Vanessa's favorite color. It has a mix of the American and Mexican flag. She'll be laid to rest in a custom casket representing her service to this country her family's faith and heritage. Right outside the Gates of ft. Hood, you see this huge mural of Vanessa's face, her beautiful face. Just like we've seen George Floyd murals, breonna Taylor murals, we've seen that here as well, honoring Vanessa. That just goes to show you how much Vanessa's story resonated with this country and with the world. People found a special place in their hearts for Vanessa. A lot of people care about her and they didn't even know her. They honor her and respect her by doing that. You know, she -- she deserves that and so much more. She always taught me to never give up. I'm not as strong as her, but I'm trying to be strong, and that's why I'm not going to lose hope until we get justice. Viva Vanessa Guillen! I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa guiln. I am Vanessa Guillen! I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. Whatever it takes To make a change

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.