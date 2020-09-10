Transcript for ‘The Vice President and the People’ | Thursday at 8e|7c|5p on ABC

Right now after a presidential debate unlike any we've ever seen after the president tested positive for prove it with so much on the Thursday night on NBC real voters put their questions directly to presidential candidate Joseph my first there was the ABC news president trump town hall. Now it's his turn joke by the BBC town hall event with George Stephanopoulos had 20/20 new Snooki special Thursday night. Eastern 75. Basis point EEP c.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.