Transcript for Virginia Roberts Giuffre accuses Ghislaine Maxwell of role in abuse: Part 7

At the crack of dawn Wednesday, a black sedan sped away from the palmeach county jail. Its passenger, palm beach billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. After a year in jail, Epstein is a free man. His attorney says he is ready to move on. While Jeffrey's the target of this massive investigation, Ghislaine emerged from this relatively unscathed. She continued living her life as she had. Ghislaine Maxwell had not been publicly linked to any of the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, but then came that lawsuit from Jane doe 102, also known as Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She was alleging that Ghislaine was an active participant in the sexual abuse of minors. In this lawsuit, Virginia's not suing Ghislaine Maxwell. She's suing Jeffrey Epstein. But now when Epstein is deposed and other people are deposed in those lawsuits, suddenly the plaintiff's lawyers have a reason to dig. They have a reason to ask about Ghislaine Maxwell. Can you tell us your full name for the record? Jeffrey Edward Epstein. During the depositions, he invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent every Another long time friend of yours is Ghislaine Maxwell, right? Ghislaine Maxwell and you have devised several schemes to lure underage girls to you for sex. Isn't that correct? Is it true that you have had underage females for orgies with you and Ghislaine Maxwell? Is it true, Mr. Epstein, that you and Ghislaine Maxwell forced Virginia Roberts to have sex with you on a daily basis? Unfortunately at this time, no matter how I would like to respond to your questions, I must assert my sixth amendment, fifth amendment, and 14th amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution. I also am deposing Epstein's staff and former staff, trying to find answers. One of the few witnesses who actually answers the lawyer's questions is Alfredo Rodriguez. Do you swear the testimony you're about to give should be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth? Yes, I do. One of Jeffrey Epstein's former butlers, Alfredo Rodriguez, worked for Jeffrey before he had been arrested by palm beach police. Even though Ghislaine says that she was not involved in Jeffrey's life in palm beach around the time of the investigation, based on Alfredo's testimony, there's a different story here. He described Ghislaine as the lady of the house. What he says, essentially, is that even though Ghislaine was not a physical presence very often in Florida, she was still very much running the house. Alfredo was asked, did Ghislaine know that underage girls were coming to Jeffrey Epstein's house? And Alfredo answered, Ghislaine knew what was going on. Do you know whether Ms. Maxwell kept the names and telephone numbers of the girls who came to do massages? Yes, ma'am. It eventually turns up that Alfredo Rodriguez has kept a copy of what, you know, has now infamously been labeled the black book. It was just a stack of computerized sheets with addresses and names that Epstein kept in all of his homes. Alfredo Rodriguez tried to sell a copy of the supposed black book to one of the plaintiff's lawyers for $50,000. And he got arrested. He went to jail. The little black book contains the names not only of masseuses in different cities, but the names and phone numbers of very prominent rich and powerful people. Presidents, heads of state, heads of industry. They appeared to be a lot of friends of Ghislaine's from oxford and England and America. I wanted to talk to Ghislaine. We actually had process servers up in New York trying to find her. The day before I was to take Ghislaine's deposition, she through her lawyer, cancelled, with the explanation that she was leaving to go see her mother over in Europe and never to return to the country. A short period later, I see in a magazine that she's front and center at Chelsea Clinton's wedding, clearly in the country. I was told repeatedly, she is never coming back. By the time of Chelsea Clinton's wedding, Jeffrey Epstein had settled his lawsuit with Jane doe 102, or Virginia Roberts Guiffre. So, it made a little bit of a headline that suddenly Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of participating, but then it just goes away. So, it seemed at the time that was the end of it. But Virginia's story will be impossible to ignore. It doesn't die. It comes back. She has a photograph of herself in Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment where it is her, Ghislaine, and prince Andrew in the photograph that's being taken by Jeffrey Epstein. And she's only 17 years old. I wanted to ask you about all of the allegations that have come out, Ghislaine. Happy new year. Do you know Virgina? Can you at least say if she's

