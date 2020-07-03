Transcript for Washington state nursing home’s coronavirus situation: Part 5

right now about coronavirus. There has been news breaking by the hour about this virus spreading here in the united States. Right now at least 320 cases and 15 deaths reported in the U.S. Vice president Mike pence late today saying of the 46 people test sod far on that cruise ship, 21 people have tested positive on the ship off California, including 19 crew members. And tonight, Austin Texas canceling south by southwest the annual event drawing hundreds of thousands of people. We're going to begin the second hour in one of the most troubling hot spot in the country. Washington state reporting 15 deaths, more than any other state in the country, and most of those cases coming from the life care nursing home. We are now hearing from someone inside that nursing home describing what it's like to be trapped inside. Kaylee Hartung from Washington state. Reporter: It's a lot quieter around Seattle since the state of the Washington has become the front line of the coronavirus. Washington state. Washington. Kirkland, Washington. Reporter: The life care center, a nursing home in the Seattle suburbs. The majority of the deaths are as the death toll climbed the facility went into isolation as an effort to contain the virus. Family members say the flow of information slowed as well. I ran into Colleen Mallory taking matters into her own hands. We're going to see my mom. Haven't heard much from the facility about her, so we just wanted to make sure she's okay. I'm going bring her some clean clothes. We don't know if we can get in today, but we're going to try. Reporter: Colleen was able to get in to see her mother. It was real eerie in there. The majority of the doors were closed. I saw very few staff. My mom was in bed and there was about 11:30. Do they have the staff to get these people out of bed? The problem is nursing home settings and retirement centers like this have many patients who are inimmune compromised and have things that place them at risk. Unfortunately they're a captive audience at risk. Reporter: That's the fear pat had for her mother Elaine. She spoke with me Sunday and was really depressed. Reporter: Four days later pat got a devastating call. At 3:30 this morning, I got a phone call. This very gracious nurse, got bless her, she said, I'm so sorry to tell you your mother passed. Reporter: Later that morning, the phone rang again. It was a representative of the corporate head quarters. I just want the check in with you and let you know your mother doesn't have a temperature. . I said, that's . My mother died at 3:30 this morning. She said, oh, my god, that wasn't in the chart. Reporter: Carmen gray's mother is still in the home. She's very scared and, anyone who has a parent knows you don't want to hear those words. Reporter: Way spoke to her mother a few hours ago. Do I want to leave? Yes. Absolutely yes. It's not the people aren't nice. It's that I don't like being trapped. And I am. Reporter: I reached out to life care center several times this week, with no response, however they did issue a statement on their website. Life care center of Kirkland is continuing to provide care for our residents. Our clinical team is making personal one-on-one phone calls with family members. And officials say they're working on a plan that may allow some residents to leave. Those family members left to fear what news will be on the other end of the line. They can't let those people sit there. Waiting for this virus to I attack them. I know. I'm afraid it's too late. Kaylee Hartung reporting from Washington state. And the anguish for so many with relatives in that home.

