Wendi Mae Davidson details what she did after discovering husband’s body

Wendi Mae Davidson claimed, two months after his 2005 disappearance, that she found her husband dead at home. Davidson denied killing him but said she moved his remains to a remote Texas pond.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live