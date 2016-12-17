Woman Admits She Is Mother to 3 Children Abandoned as Newborns: Part 4

More
'I've been living with the guilt for so long,' Joann Hauser told Janet Barnicoat, Dean Hundorf and Julie Hutchison.
5:52 | 12/17/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman Admits She Is Mother to 3 Children Abandoned as Newborns: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":38947617,"title":"Woman Admits She Is Mother to 3 Children Abandoned as Newborns: Part 4","duration":"5:52","description":"'I've been living with the guilt for so long,' Joann Hauser told Janet Barnicoat, Dean Hundorf and Julie Hutchison.","url":"/2020/video/woman-admits-mother-children-abandoned-newborns-part-38947617","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.