Transcript for Woman who nearly died from shovel attack on her miraculous recovery

It's scary not being able to remember anything. It was scary after they told me like that happening to see you at first didn't know why you were in the hospital race at you know cousin in that car accident did and it. That far from happening EM. You where in being too erratic play with a shovel meaning house and it is hard to take him. Mary. They had hilly and it removes part of their lower left temporal lobe of her brain. This medical science in any news for forming three firefighters Michael I'll give thanks and her aunt present pretty big cites. Skull and they cut her abdomen open and insight of perhaps and then it was fractured when ignited an inning sealed inside of her absent and. I think. What happened to my sister and pushing her in a wheelchair and she physically cannot keep her head up how committee due to my sister. What was it like to see your daughter. Have to learn things that you birdie you dirty talk her when she was a toddler it was scary to people walking he cheered her on you know you can do it. That's like he can't hit again Haiti you know like learning how to read. And it could be long term could be short term to stoked hopes too high.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.