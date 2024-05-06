Will Biden's handling of Gaza impact the 2024 election?

In this installment of the 538 Politics podcast, we dig into how campus protests over the war in Gaza could shape Americans' votes this fall.

May 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live