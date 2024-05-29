Does Trump’s trial hinge on Michael Cohen’s testimony?

In this installment of the 538 Politics podcast, law professor Jessica Roth joins Galen to discuss the possible outcomes in Donald Trump’s criminal trial.

May 29, 2024

