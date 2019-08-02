Amazon reconsiders building new headquarters in New York City: WaPo

More
The company is reacting to vocal opposition from politicians and activists.
2:52 | 02/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon reconsiders building new headquarters in New York City: WaPo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60951173,"title":"Amazon reconsiders building new headquarters in New York City: WaPo","duration":"2:52","description":"The company is reacting to vocal opposition from politicians and activists.","url":"/Business/video/amazon-reconsiders-building-headquarters-york-city-wapo-60951173","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.