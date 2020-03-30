Transcript for Amazon workers in New York go on strike

Deliver admitted women who get groceries and packages to your front door checking out and going on strike a live look now from Staten Island where Amazon workers at a fulfillment sinner all are walking off the job they claimed that facility is it taking safety protocols. In the wake of this pandemic meanwhile it's a card workers known as shoppers are staging a one day strike in here's a live look from news copter seven shoppers say that the job. Puts them in direct contact with the people. Who perhaps could be infected they're demanding better protection hazard pay as well in cigar at saying it will change its tipping system and provide hands sanitized.

