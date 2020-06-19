Transcript for A black-owned business on the struggles, joys of entrepreneurship

We're back now with the celebrations of juneteenth around the country on this day marking freedom for those who had been slaves. Our Deborah Roberts' conversation with a Washington, D.C. Entrepreneur on the family legacy of hard work and success. The black culture, we're family. Thank you so much. We appreciate you. Have a good day. Reporter: You're a part of history here. Part of history. I used to have 25, 30 soda machines setting around that building but they said, let's build you a soda pop building. So that's how the southwest soda pop came. You're a black owned business. Was there a certain amount of pride about that? Yes. Black owned business here meant a lot to me. I wanted my family, my daughters to carry the legacy. I wanted something in the family to stay in the family for years to go with my grandkids. Would you like soft serve? Vanilla, chocolate? Four sisters working together. How is that going? It goes. It goes. Before covid things were okay but once covid hit things tanked. Things tanked completely. We were -- it made a complete turnaround, because, you know, you go from having customers one day to having none. Thank you. You have a good day. You too. Had you worried were you you might have to close the doors? All I had been through I was very concerned about that. By may we had to do something because by may we were looking -- bills had to be paid. We were at our wit's end and had to reach out or we wouldn't have made it. I was just like, you know, let me put my pride aside and ask the community for help and see what their response will be and there was an amazing reaction. How shocked were you? Oh, my god. I woke up, and it was like 10,000 retweets, and I was like, okay. There is crazy. We started to see long lines. We started to see so much support. The outpouring of love was amazing. This last pacht Saturday we served 271 people. In one day? In one day. The prior Saturday we served 20 people. It's really good. Very, very good. I appreciate it. Supporting your black owned businesses being a black man is important just to show love and show that respect and to just know that I'm here for you. We have many, many years, many, many years we labored and worked for pennies, worked for nothing and never got paid for it. So now it's a different time. Now it's our turn. There's become a time in life, this is our turn. And be sure to tune in tonight for the ABC news one-hour special exploring being black in America in the face of injustice, "Juneteenth: A celebration of overcoming" at 8:00 eastern, 7:00 central right here on ABC.

