Dow plummets over worries of political turmoil in Italy

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked nearly 400 points on Tuesday as turmoil over a political crisis brewing in Italy.
0:27 | 05/29/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dow plummets over worries of political turmoil in Italy
Are stocks on Wall Street today ended it new renewed concerns that trump the trump administration tariffs. Point five foot ten Kara. Want to place. New infection. The Dow on that news tumbled 391. Points to close today 2.4 thousand. 361.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

