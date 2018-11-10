Dow plunges another 500 points, massive sell-off extends into 2nd day

The Dow plunged another 500 points, totaling 1,300 in losses in two days.
10/11/18

Transcript for Dow plunges another 500 points, massive sell-off extends into 2nd day
We'll follow breaking news at a Wall Street and it involves your money another rough day for investors stocks and Wall Street. Plunging for the second trading day in a row the Dow now. Has lost more than a thousand points in the last two sessions. Nervous investors kept on going concerns about the US trade war which China and rising interest rates. Here's a live look at the big board the Dow sinking 545. Points to close a 25052.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

