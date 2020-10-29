-
Now Playing: How Latinos' economic impact can influence the election
-
Now Playing: The job market during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: New report helps consumers battle surge in online scams
-
Now Playing: Must-know hacks for unique Black Friday 2020
-
Now Playing: This struggling small business gets a big surprise
-
Now Playing: This ‘budgetnista’ makes it her mission to help others tackle their finances
-
Now Playing: Sen. John Thune: Stimulus vote difficult before Election Day
-
Now Playing: Candy maker creates 1st digital Halloween trick-or-treating
-
Now Playing: State of the economy: Small businesses
-
Now Playing: Small business owners struggle to survive while waiting for new stimulus package
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: Products to make families cozy and comfortable at home
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day helped small, medium-sized businesses
-
Now Playing: Hoping for change in housing discrimination amid US racial reckoning: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Family claims racial bias affected housing appraisal because of wife's race: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Holiday gift ideas from Latin-owned businesses
-
Now Playing: Kraft backtracking after "send noods" ad
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day deals go live today
-
Now Playing: Buy now or wait?