Transcript for Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

For a 41 has filed for bankruptcy faced with a growing online competition and changing consumer tastes. The retailer known for fast faction. Fashion is closely. His clothing nearly 200 stores in the US and shutting down operations in forty countries the company said it doesn't expect to exit any major US markets. Oprah in the meantime is sharing her wealth with some college students in need Winfrey speaking at a fundraiser in North Carolina when she announced that she would match the one point. Five million dollars raised it by donors and many if for the united. So college fund well done Oprah.

