Gas prices up 5 cents this week, 52 cents from 2017

More
Leading up to Memorial Day weekend, gas prices nationwide are up 5 cents from last week and are 52 cents higher than a year ago.
0:54 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gas prices up 5 cents this week, 52 cents from 2017

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55347754,"title":"Gas prices up 5 cents this week, 52 cents from 2017","duration":"0:54","description":"Leading up to Memorial Day weekend, gas prices nationwide are up 5 cents from last week and are 52 cents higher than a year ago.","url":"/Business/video/gas-prices-cents-week-52-cents-2017-55347754","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.