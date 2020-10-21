Hummer electric pickup truck unveiled

More
The 2022 Hummer EV pickup truck is the newest electric vehicle to target Tesla's stronghold on the EV market.
0:39 | 10/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hummer electric pickup truck unveiled
Palmer is making an electric comeback GM stock producing the gas guzzlers in 2010. They're being resurrected as electric super trucks with three motors and 1000 horsepower that's more horsepower. Then the latest Ferrari the Hummer EV also has a mode which allows it to move diagonally it's set to go into production late next year price tag. A 1121000. Dollars now that was and how much might the -- cost but it wouldn't diagonally when I put snow tires on just. I just so I got my Hyundai differ significantly less listened to but I bet you it was a loyal loyal Connor eight and yet loyal order of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"The 2022 Hummer EV pickup truck is the newest electric vehicle to target Tesla's stronghold on the EV market.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"73733689","title":"Hummer electric pickup truck unveiled","url":"/Business/video/hummer-electric-pickup-truck-unveiled-73733689"}