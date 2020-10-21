Transcript for Hummer electric pickup truck unveiled

Palmer is making an electric comeback GM stock producing the gas guzzlers in 2010. They're being resurrected as electric super trucks with three motors and 1000 horsepower that's more horsepower. Then the latest Ferrari the Hummer EV also has a mode which allows it to move diagonally it's set to go into production late next year price tag. A 1121000. Dollars now that was and how much might the -- cost but it wouldn't diagonally when I put snow tires on just. I just so I got my Hyundai differ significantly less listened to but I bet you it was a loyal loyal Connor eight and yet loyal order of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.