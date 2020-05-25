Transcript for Iconic landmark Graceland reopens for business amid the pandemic

After nine weeks of coronavirus-motivated shutdowns the Gates of graceland have officially reopened. Like a lot of businesses across the country, the iconic Tennessee landmark was not immune to this pandemic. Here to tell us about new health safety considerations is the managing partner for Elvis Presley enterprises incorporated, Joel weinshanker. Why was it so important for Tennessee to reopen graceland? Graceland is really the driver, one of the main drivers in Tennessee of tourism and Tennessee relies heavily on tourism. There's no state income tax. The sales tax dollars it gets are very important. But even more important, just to give people a feeling that things are going to get better, and they use graceland because we've often best used as best case scenarios. We have a lot of room. We're being used as a blueprint for the state of Tennessee on how to open properly, how to have social distancing, do all of the things that make both the guest and employee feel safe. Just last Thursday was the reopening of the campus, how many guests visited? What were their reactions? You know, we purposely on the first day only had 200 guests and we've been ramping up a little bit and people have just been so grateful and so happy. Even the employees, we hear cynics about how employees won't want to come back to work but I can tell you, it was hard to tell who had greater joy -- the employees or guests. You limited it at 200, did you have to turn people away? We didn't turn away. We have precise systems. We requested that people buy tickets in advance, we had some walkups. We actually elongated the day. We don't want to push anyone away. If we have to stay open another hour, we're doing that. What we're not doing is sacrificing any of the social distancing. So you talked about how you limited the number of people who can come in, what safety measures have you been taken since you reopen? Top to bottom, before a customer or a guest can come within the graceland compound, their temperature is taken. They're asked several questions. All of the employees have masks. There's soap and disinfectant everywhere. We don't allow -- everything is socially distanced. Within the mansion itself, which is really the smallest area, what I say is, everyone is getting their own presidential tour. We would have 80, 90 people in the mansion at any one time, that's now gone down to 10 people or 15 people at the most. Joel, thank you so much for your time. We appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.