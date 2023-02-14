Inflation cools for 7th straight month

The Consumer Price Index report shows inflation in the U.S. rose to 6.4% in January compared to a year ago. This is still far off from the Federal Reserve's target of 2.2%%

February 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live