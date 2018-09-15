JPMorgan Chase CEO says US in a 'trade skirmish' with China: 'It's not a trade war.'

ABC News Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis speaks with Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, 10 years after the 2008 financial crisis.
0:45 | 09/15/18

