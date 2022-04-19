'We knew it was heading this direction' on Netflix subscriber loss: analyst

ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi speaks with IndieWire Executive Editor Eric Kohn about Netflix's subscriber loss, the impact of a password sharing crackdown, and a move to ad-supported plans.

