Transcript for Long Island Aquarium’s executive director on challenges during virus outbreak

Zoos and aquariums have been hit hard by covid-19 with mounting costs for animal care and little incoming revenue. Some of these businesses aren't sure they will survive. Joining us to talk more about these impacts is the executive director of the Long Island aquarium, Bryan Deluca. Bryan, thanks for being with us today. Beautiful background there but give us a sense of how the long Island aquarium situation is going right now. Just how bad is it? Well, currently we're in a desperate situation and urgently need help. You know, while the pandemic and the mandated shutdown has limited us from any guests, paying guests coming into the facility, you know, we still have animal care needs, critical care every single day, veterinarian care, special indict tri needs, habitat maintenance, we have life support system that is are critical. So how are you still keeping up those day-to-day operations and taking care of the animals with all of those costs? Well, so unfortunately we've exhausted our cash reserves and, you know, we're incurring mounting debt and, you know, we have an unbelievably skilled team here of professionals that are highly trained to take care of the animals. Fortunately we've done a very good job. We were wearing masks right out of the box even before the CDC made it a requirement and our team, happy to say, covid-free and very healthy and we put all those guidelines in place for the general public when we have that opportunity to be open. So our team is healthy and safe and taking care of the animals. That's very good to hear. I know starting this week you were able to start opening up in a limited manner. Talk about that. What the next chapter of re-opening will look like and how people can help. Sure, so, you know, we're in a unique situation right now that we are on the river. We've been here for 20 years, it's our 20th anniversary. What a birthday. But we're on the river here and it's a beautiful estuary so there's an outdoor setting. We have 40,000 square feet of outdoor riverfront setting area for outdoor dining so suffolk county and Long Island are and Nassau are part of the long Island region and now we're essentially able to have outdoor dining so we've opened up our outdoor dining, sit along the river and be amongst the sea lions, penguins, river otters, all those exhibits are open. You can sit outside, have lunch. Enjoy the 40,000 feet out doors along the river, and the bonus is you get to walk through the aquarium to get to the outdoor dining and retail shops. Bryan Deluca, we appreciate that. Thank you so much for joining us today. We're wishing you the best.

