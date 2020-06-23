Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for NYC barbers, salons reopen
Okay okay. It's. My kids. It's tough layup and added him. Except that it isn't right Boston ahead of the vividly employees. Phillies beat the heat it and I don't know what's going to be put package.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:49","description":"New York City barbershops and salons reopen, but owners worry they won't have enough customers to pay the rent.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"71410676","title":"NYC barbers, salons reopen","url":"/Business/video/nyc-barbers-salons-reopen-71410676"}