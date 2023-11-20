Ousted OpenAI CEO lands at Microsoft's new AI team

ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous breaks down the huge move for Sam Altman and what it means for AI moving forward.

November 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live