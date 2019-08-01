Transcript for Parent company of Sears, Kmart prepares for possible liquidation

After more than 100 years of history it may be the end of the road for Sears the famous retailer facing a hearing today. In bankruptcy court there was a Friday deadline came and went for seniors to accept the one offered got a four billion dollar bid. From a hedge fund. Its shares it doesn't take the deal it will need to start liquidating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.