Parent company of Sears, Kmart prepares for possible liquidation

More
Sears and Kmart are expected to become the latest victims of the nation's changing shopping habits pending a last minute save.
0:20 | 01/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parent company of Sears, Kmart prepares for possible liquidation
After more than 100 years of history it may be the end of the road for Sears the famous retailer facing a hearing today. In bankruptcy court there was a Friday deadline came and went for seniors to accept the one offered got a four billion dollar bid. From a hedge fund. Its shares it doesn't take the deal it will need to start liquidating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60234651,"title":"Parent company of Sears, Kmart prepares for possible liquidation","duration":"0:20","description":"Sears and Kmart are expected to become the latest victims of the nation's changing shopping habits pending a last minute save.","url":"/Business/video/parent-company-sears-kmart-prepares-liquidation-60234651","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.