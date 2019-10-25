Transcript for TikTok receives bipartisan call for security review

And it's one of the most popular social media apps but now lawmakers in Washington are voicing concerns about tick tock. The app which is owned by a Chinese company has sparked a bipartisan call for a security review. Senators Chuck Schumer and Tom cotton they intelligence officials to determine if gaps data collection. Poses a national security risk they're also worried China's government may censor the contents. Tick tock says it is independent from Beijing.

