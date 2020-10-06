Transcript for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says another relief package is needed

Single small business owner of that supposed to around the country had this exact same words through. Without the paycheck protection program. They would not survive. So survival was the key in the focus but Melba. Focus turns from survival to recovery. And so we think about recovery of my question is as June 30 comes sooner than some would like. Many are asking about a second bite of that apple is there is there an opportunity as you all think through where we should through. Is there acts as an appetite for folks to. Perhaps the another four weeks of the PPP and in addition to what they already have. And and or are there any other ideas that are on the table. That speaks to the recovery. Aspect of where we are and not simply the survival mode that we have been either panel. Senators cut thank you and appreciate all of your help I definitely we are going to you need and other bipartisan. Legislation. To put more money into the economy. I think as we said we don't want to rush into that because we want to people with careful. At this point in seeing how the money is is in the economy a lot of the money is still not and it. And to you I think we need much more targeted at this point so. I think if the point when we heard an emergency. We capital lot of money in the economy and we knew that it would not be perfection but I think whatever we do going forward. Needs to be much more targeted particularly to the industries and small businesses. That are having the most difficulty. And and reopening is a wrote the result of -- of the nineteen and we're we look forward to working with you and the rest of the committee. Over the next few weeks as we think about that.

