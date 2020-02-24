Transcript for US, global markets plummet as coronavirus cases surge

A. Big Dow plunging all day long at the end of treating more than a thousand points or over three and a half percent down. A Wall Street sell off over worries that the corona virus. Will disrupt the global economy even more there is some fear creeping into the markets now those fears growing after Iran's South Korea and Italy posted sharp increases in the number of people infected. With some towns cut off from the rest of the world. There's streets empty. Light and the economy coming to a standstill. Beside an increase in new OK is this is sent a lead. Very concerning the World Health Organization still not quite sure how the virus will develop and spread. The virus may settle down into endemic pattern of transmission and to a seasonal federal transmission or could accelerates into full blown global. Pandemic and at this point. It is not possible to say which of those realities. Is going to is going to happen. It's that uncertainty that is worrying investors with the possibility. Of coded nineteen causing more death. Quarantines and economic slowdown around the world to area all of Inger ABC news New York.

